Ludhiana: Fire breaks out at liquor shop in city, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a liquor shop and tavern in the city early on Thursday morning, causing significant damage to the property. However, no casualties have been reported. The fire started due to a short circuit and quickly spread destroying furniture, fridges, and sheds. Fire broke out at liquor vend and tavern situated at Dugri here in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

It has been discovered that the liquor vendor was not following the mandatory fire safety norms.

According to the fire department, they received the call at 6.15 am and managed to extinguish the fire within two hours using three fire tenders.

Chintu, the owner of the liquor vend, said thousands of liquor bottles along with furniture, sheds, and fridges, were damaged in the fire. The fire officials mentioned that there were explosions in the liquor vend when the fire broke out.

Investigations revealed that the liquor shop was violating all the mandatory fire safety norms, which significantly worsened the impact of the fire. Also, not a single liquor vendor in the city had obtained the required no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department.

This incident has raised serious concerns about public safety and the lack of accountability of such establishments. Fire safety rules are essential to protect the lives and property of customers and staff.

During visits to different liquor vends in the city, it was evident that most of them were violating fire safety laws. They lacked foam-based fire extinguishers and buckets of sand. An employee at a liquor vend on Malhar Road admitted that they have not installed any fire safety equipment.

Residents are demanding immediate action against negligent liquor vendors and tavern owners. They call for stricter monitoring of establishments to ensure compliance with all fire safety protocols. Additionally, they urged the fire department to conduct regular inspections and ensure that all businesses, including liquor vends, adhere to safety regulations.

Swaran Chand, additional divisional fire officer, acknowledged that no liquor vendor in the city had obtained an NOC from the department. He stated that inspections would be conducted soon.

The authorities have said a thorough investigation into the fire incident on Dugri Road will be marked and strict action will be taken against those responsible for neglecting fire safety norms. Steps will also be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Harsimran Singh, a resident of Dugri Road, emphasised that this incident should serve as a wake-up call for both liquor vendors and the fire department to prioritise public safety over complacency. Fire safety should never be compromised, and all stakeholders must work together to create a secure environment for the community.

Neeraj Jain, zonal commissioner-cum MC secretary and in-charge of the fire department, assured that he will take necessary action against the violators and direct officials to conduct inspections.