Fire at Ludhiana garment factory, no casualty

Fire broke out at a double-storey building in Basant Vihar, Noorwala Road, on Wednesday evening. No casualties were reported.
While the first floor of the building housed a garment factory, the ground floor served as the owner’s residence.
According to fire officials, an alert was received by the department at 6:10 p.m.
Divisional fire officer Maninder Singh said that six to seven fire tenders were deployed, and the flames, which had engulfed the upper floors, were doused within an hour-and-a-half. He said fire officials faced trouble in reaching the spot due to the unit’s location in densely populated a residential area, which officials confirmed was in violation of zoning laws.