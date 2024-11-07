Menu Explore
Fire at Ludhiana garment factory, no casualty

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 07, 2024 07:02 AM IST

While the first floor of the building housed a garment factory, the ground floor served as the owner's residence.

Fire broke out at a double-storey building in Basant Vihar, Noorwala Road, on Wednesday evening. No casualties were reported.

Ludhiana divisional fire officer Maninder Singh said that six to seven fire tenders were deployed, and the flames, which had engulfed the upper floors, were doused within an hour-and-a-half.
Ludhiana divisional fire officer Maninder Singh said that six to seven fire tenders were deployed, and the flames, which had engulfed the upper floors, were doused within an hour-and-a-half. (HT File)

While the first floor of the building housed a garment factory, the ground floor served as the owner’s residence.

According to fire officials, an alert was received by the department at 6:10 p.m.

Divisional fire officer Maninder Singh said that six to seven fire tenders were deployed, and the flames, which had engulfed the upper floors, were doused within an hour-and-a-half. He said fire officials faced trouble in reaching the spot due to the unit’s location in densely populated a residential area, which officials confirmed was in violation of zoning laws.

