 Fire breaks out at chemical factory near Doraha - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fire breaks out at chemical factory near Doraha

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 17, 2024 05:12 AM IST

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory near Doraha, causing significant damage but no casualties. Firefighters struggled to control the blaze.

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory near Doraha on Friday, causing significant damage.

A fire broke out at chemical factory unit near Doraha in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
A fire broke out at chemical factory unit near Doraha in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The fire started at the chemical factory at 5.15 am. A thick plume of smoke was seen emanating from the factory’s warehouse, seeing which the locals quickly informed the factory owner.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, said officials. However, workers were not inside the factory, so no casualties were reported in the blaze. The factory owner said the flames were so intense that they were visible from a distance. He initially tried to control the blaze himself after evacuating the workers but had to call the fire brigade when the situation worsened.

Due to the severity of the fire, firefighters couldn’t enter the factory and had to break several walls to douse the flames.

Fire official Hardeep Singh said water trucks were dispatched from all nearby stations, with more than 10 fire tenders pressed into service to douse the flames. He said workers were also evacuated from a few other factories that are in its proximity. The heavy smoke inside the factory caused a few explosions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Fire breaks out at chemical factory near Doraha
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On