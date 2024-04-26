 Fire breaks out at hosiery factory in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Fire breaks out at hosiery factory in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 26, 2024 10:36 PM IST

Fire at hosiery factory in Brahmpuri area near old market caused panic among owners; difficulties faced by fire department due to narrow lanes.

A fire broke out at a hosiery factory in the Brahmpuri area near the old market, Saideh Chowk, around 10 pm on Thursday. The fire caused panic among the owners of nearby factories. The fire department faced difficulties in extinguishing the blaze because of the narrow lanes.

The fire broke out at Marks Sportswear, owned by Vicky, officials said. (HT File Photo)
The fire broke out at Marks Sportswear, owned by Vicky, officials said. (HT File Photo)

The fire broke out at Marks Sportswear, owned by Vicky, officials said. The owner received a call from neighbours that smoke was coming out of the factory. On reaching the factory, he found that a fire had broken out on the first floor.

After failing to control the fire, he called the fire brigade. The blaze was brought extinguished by four fire tenders in two hours.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Fire breaks out at hosiery factory in Ludhiana
