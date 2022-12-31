Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fire breaks out at hosiery shop in Ludhiana

Fire breaks out at hosiery shop in Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 12:03 AM IST

Hosiery shop owner Harish Madan said the fire was caused by a short circuit and blamed the Punjab State Power Corporation for the menace of dangling wires which are resulting in rising number of fire incidents due to short circuit. An alert was sounded at the main fire station in Lakkar Bazar, Ludhiana

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit. The incident came to light this morning, when people saw smoke emitting from the hosiery shop in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit. The incident came to light this morning, when people saw smoke emitting from the hosiery shop in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Textile and hosiery material was gutted after a fire broke out at a shop in Mochpura Bazar near Subhani Building area on Friday.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit. The incident came to light this morning, when people saw smoke emitting from the shop. They immediately informed the shop owner and further sounded an alert at the main fire station in Lakkar Bazar.

The fire department took charge and soon the area was cordoned off. The area residents also came out and offered help in dousing the flames. The fire had engulfed all the four floors. The police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd gathered around the site where the fire took place.

According to fire officer Atish Rai, over 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

Shop owner Harish Madan said the fire was caused by a short circuit and blamed the Punjab State Power Corporation for the menace of dangling wires which are resulting in rising number of fire incidents due to short circuit.

Shopkeepers of the market said that networks of electric wires in the locality cause delays for the fire brigade to reach the spot.

The shopkeepers claimed that they have lodged several complaints with the electricity department for fixing the power cables but nothing has been due to which fire incidents are increasing in the area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out