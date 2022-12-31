Fire breaks out at hosiery shop in Ludhiana

Textile and hosiery material was gutted after a fire broke out at a shop in Mochpura Bazar near Subhani Building area on Friday.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit. The incident came to light this morning, when people saw smoke emitting from the shop. They immediately informed the shop owner and further sounded an alert at the main fire station in Lakkar Bazar.

The fire department took charge and soon the area was cordoned off. The area residents also came out and offered help in dousing the flames. The fire had engulfed all the four floors. The police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd gathered around the site where the fire took place.

According to fire officer Atish Rai, over 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

Shop owner Harish Madan said the fire was caused by a short circuit and blamed the Punjab State Power Corporation for the menace of dangling wires which are resulting in rising number of fire incidents due to short circuit.

Shopkeepers of the market said that networks of electric wires in the locality cause delays for the fire brigade to reach the spot.

The shopkeepers claimed that they have lodged several complaints with the electricity department for fixing the power cables but nothing has been due to which fire incidents are increasing in the area.