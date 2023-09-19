Fire breaks out in hotel’s kitchen in Zirakpur

A fire broke out in a makeshift kitchen situated on the seventh floor of Galaxy Hotel located on Patiala Chowk near Kalka Road in Zirakpur on Monday afternoon. Guests were rushed out of the hotel with their belongings. People from nearby buildings also evacuated the area as a precaution. (HT Photo)

No injuries were reported and the fire was put out after around half an hour.

Fire officer Jaswant Singh, who was on his way to Chandigarh, spotted the fire in the hotel and immediately called the fire brigade. After rushing to the scene, Singh said no safety measures were in place at the location where the fire broke out.

“This particular section of the hotel has been constructed without adhering to the required safety standards. A complaint has been filed urging authorities to seal the illegally constructed part of the hotel,” he added.

