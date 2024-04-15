Fire safety mock drill at Ludhiana civil hospital

In order to spread awareness among residents regarding fire safety, the fire brigade conducted a mock drill at civil hospital on second day of ‘Fire Safety Week’ on Monday. Ludhiana fire brigade conducted a mock drill to spread awareness among residents regarding fire safety at civil hospital in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The firefighters also organised a blood donation camp at fire brigade headquarters near railway station and fire tenders donated around 25 units.

Assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO) Maninder Singh said during the mock drill at civil hospital, fire fighters apprised the staff of precautions, if any fire incident is reported on the premises or in their private properties.

The attendees were also made aware of different categories of fire incidents including flammable liquids or combustible material. They were also taught the operation of fire extinguishers.

Singh said the week is being observed on the directions of municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Sandeep Rishi. Different activities and mock drills will be held during the entire week to spread awareness among the residents regarding fire safety.

The ADFO said fire safety week would be observed till April 20 and mock drills at public places, hospitals, awareness drives, essay writing competitions in schools or educational institutes would be held in the coming days.