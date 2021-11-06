Firecrackers stalls gutted in Bathinda

Six firecrackers stalls put up in front of shops were gutted in fire at Jalal village in Rampura Phul of Bathinda district. In another incident, the roof of a bus stand collapsed after a gas cylinder in a welding shop exploded at Mandi Ladhuka village in Fazilka district. No injuries were reported in both the incidents.

Roof of bus stand collapses

Fazilka deputy superintendent of police Jora Singh Kagra said a cycle repair shop caught fire in the wee hours of Friday near Mandi Ladhuka bus stand. The welding shop also caught fire leading to an explosion in a gas cylinder. “The impact of the explosion was so strong that the roof of the nearby bus stand gave in. Fire tenders were called from Fazilka and Jalalabad to control the blaze. No one was injured as the incident took place around 2am. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” he added.

The district administration ordered a revenue official to submit a report on the damage.

Rampura Phul police said that they are investigating the cause of the fire which broke out in shops near the bus stand at Jalal village. Minor fire incidents were also reported in Faridkot, Moga, Mansa, Muktsar and Ferozepur districts on Diwali night.

50 fires reported in Jalandhar

JALANDHAR: Fifty fire incidents were reported in the district on Diwali, according to a data shared by fire services department.

Fire safety officer Jaswant Singh said that of the 50 fire incidents, only five were major. No casualty was reported in the fire incidents. The department had stationed fire tenders at 17 crucial points, he said.

A major incident occurred at a furniture showroom on Nakodar road. It took eight fire tenders an hour to control the blaze. Similarly, a fire broke out at a paper box factory near Patel Chowk and rubber factory in focal point.

Meanwhile, three fire incidents each were reported in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Kapurthala districts.

19 fire incidents in Amritsar

AMRITSAR: A total of 19 fire incidents were reported in Amritsar on Diwali night. Officials said most of the incidents were caused due to the bursting of firecrackers. However, no casualty or injury was reported.

Three cloth shops where gutted in the Putlighar area of the holy city. Officials said investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire was still on.

Fire incidents were also reported from Lawrence Road, Hall Gate, Bhai Manjh Singh Gate, Jahaj Garh, Mamal Mandi, Baba Bakala, Partap Nagar, Meeran Kot, Fatahpur, Maha Singh Gate, Baba Tall, Loon Mandi and Rattan Singh Chowk.