Firing at Dera Bassi hotel owner: Two Goldy Brar aides held, 2 pistols seized

Two men associated with Goldy Brar gang were arrested for allegedly firing at a hotel owner in Dera Bassi demanding extortion money worth ₹50 Lakh, Mohali police said on Tuesday. SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans (centre) giving details about the arrests in Mohali on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused, identified as Navjot Singh, alias Senti, was held from Sector 80, Mohali on September 7, and Amandeep Singh, alias Amna was apprehended near Sultanpur, Barwala on September 8.

Both were found in possession of two 7.65 mm pistols, four magazines, and a Honda Activa scooter used during the crime. The police also confirmed that a third gang member, identified as Aniket Singh, remains absconding.

The arrests stem from a firing incident that occurred on September 1, when two men opened fire near Aman Hotel on Gulabgarh Road, Derabassi, while attempting to force the hotel owner to pay extortion money worth ₹50 lakh. The Derabassi police registered a case under Section 308(4) (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act based on a complaint by the hotel owner.

SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said, “We formed special teams and conducted the investigation using technical and electronic methods. Through analysis of CCTV footage and scientific evidence, we traced the gang’s operation from Bakarpur and Matran villages in the Aerocity police jurisdiction.”

The investigation revealed that the hotel owner had been receiving threatening phone calls from an unknown foreign number before the firing incident. During police interrogation, the owner stated that the caller claimed to be associated with the Goldy Brar gang.

Investigation also revealed that Amandeep Singh had cut his beard prior to the crime to avoid being identified. Police said that both arrested accused have prior cases registered against them and were out on bail at the time of the incident.

Police said further developments are expected in the coming days, as the probe aims to uncover the full extent of the gang’s activities and connections to larger criminal networks.

The operation was conducted under the direction of DIG Rupnagar Range, Harcharan Singh Bhullar, and led by SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans, along with teams from Anti-Narcotics Cell, Special Cell Mohali, and local police.