Firing at Salman Khan’s house: High court orders autopsy of accused’s body

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Wednesday ordered post-mortem examination of an accused, who allegedly ended his life while being in the Mumbai police custody on May 1 after he was caught in connection with the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan’s house. The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Wednesday ordered post-mortem examination of an accused, who allegedly ended his life while being in the Mumbai police custody on May 1 after he was caught in connection with the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan’s house. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the Mumbai police, Fazilka resident Anuj Kumar, who was arrested on April 23, was one of the four accused involved in the firing incident that took place on April 14. Earlier, the autopsy was conducted in Mumbai.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The HC’s order came on a plea filed by the deceased’s mother, Reeta Devi, of Fazilka, who had approached the court stating that Anuj had been “eliminated under a conspiracy”. Seeking a fresh post-mortem examination, she had stated that the motive was to rule out any possibility of unfair play, enabling her to take recourse to appropriate remedies.

It was informed that the body was still preserved with her and any delay in the matter could result in decomposition of the body, leading to material evidence being destroyed. The prayer is only for the satisfaction of the petitioner and to enable her to ascertain whether she is being given the correct picture or not, it was submitted.

The petitioner has been told to hand over the body to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, on or before May 10 for autopsy.