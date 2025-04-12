Firing leaves man injured near Hallomajra in Chandigarh

A man was shot at amid a violent clash between occupants of two cars near the Hallomajra barrier around 11 pm on Friday. The injured man, who could not be identified immediately, was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, for treatment. (iStock)

According to initial reports, occupants of a Hyundai Santro and a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy clashed shortly before entering Chandigarh from Zirakpur.

Amid the melee, individuals in the Gypsy opened fire at the Santro, injuring a man, and fled on foot. Police have recovered the vehicle and launched an investigation.