FIR lodged for fake FB profile of retired IAS officer KK Khandelwal

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 16, 2025 09:32 AM IST

Khandelwal, who held several key positions in the Haryana government during his tenure, had lodged a complaint via e-mail on May 6

Police have lodged an FIR in connection with a fake Facebook profile of a retired IAS officer KK Khandelwal, who is currently serving as the chief national commissioner of the Bharat Scouts and Guides.

The cybercrime police in Panchkula have registered a case under Sections 318 (4), 319, and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT)
The cybercrime police in Panchkula have registered a case under Sections 318 (4), 319, and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Khandelwal, who held several key positions in the Haryana government during his tenure, had lodged a complaint via e-mail on May 6.

In his complaint, Khandelwal stated that an unknown individual created a fraudulent Facebook ID using his name. He requested immediate action to block and report the fake account to prevent any potential misuse or harm.

The cybercrime police have registered a case under Sections 318 (4), 319, and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They are currently working to trace the individual responsible. Khandelwal’s last posting before retirement was as chairman of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Gurugram.

