FIR lodged for fake FB profile of retired IAS officer KK Khandelwal

Khandelwal, who held several key positions in the Haryana government during his tenure, had lodged a complaint via e-mail on May 6.

In his complaint, Khandelwal stated that an unknown individual created a fraudulent Facebook ID using his name. He requested immediate action to block and report the fake account to prevent any potential misuse or harm.

The cybercrime police have registered a case under Sections 318 (4), 319, and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They are currently working to trace the individual responsible. Khandelwal’s last posting before retirement was as chairman of the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Gurugram.