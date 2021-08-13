Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / First payment of Mohali ESIC Covid relief scheme released
First payment of Mohali ESIC Covid relief scheme released

In the event of unfortunate death of a worker, 15,000 is paid to whoever performs the last rites of the insured person
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 01:23 AM IST

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Mohali, has released the first payment of its Covid relief scheme. In the event of death of a worker due to the contagion, 90% of his/her average wage will be distributed among the eligible dependent family members and credited to their bank accounts every month.

The spouse of a deceased worker is also eligible for medical care on the yearly contribution of 120. The scheme also covers virus-related deaths occurring within 30 days after recovery from Covid.

In the event of unfortunate death of a worker, 15,000 is paid to whoever performs the last rites of the insured person.

