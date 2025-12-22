First rice-laden freight train reaches Kashmir

For the first time, a Food Corporation of India (FCI) foodgrain freight train reached Kashmir, an important milestone for the Himalayan valley which would often witness closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway for traffic during bad weather days, sometimes extending for weeks in winters. For the first time, a Food Corporation of India (FCI) foodgrain freight train reached Kashmir, an important milestone for the Himalayan valley which would often witness closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway for traffic during bad weather days, sometimes extending for weeks in winters. (HT Photo)

Officials said that the 21 BCN wagons containing around 1384 MT of rice departed from Ajitwal goods shed in Firozpur division of Punjab and successfully arrived at Anantnag goods terminal in South Kashmir on Sunday.

“This marks a historic day for the people of the Kashmir Valley, as the Railways and the Food Corporation of India have jointly initiated this food grain freight train service to Kashmir,” said Raghvender Singh, Northern Railways’ public relations officer.

“This is a significant step towards strengthening the food supply chain and promoting economic development in the future,” he said.

The grain-laden freight train reached Kashmir from Punjab without any hindrance and in a much shorter time compared to road transport.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal said, “This is a moment of pride for the Railways. This freight train will act as an economic bridge between Punjab and Kashmir. In the coming times, the operation of FCI food grain freight trains by the Railways will play a major role in providing infrastructural support to the economy.”

Highlighting the advantages, he further added that it takes less time for the movement of goods and grains compared to road transport, and this initiative will also reduce traffic congestion on the busy National Highway 44.

“Rail transport facilitates better and more efficient supply chain management of food grains, leading to improved planning and distribution,” he said.

Officials say that grains and other food items will reach Kashmir directly by rail from various parts of the country and will directly benefit local traders and the general public.

Divisional manager FCI, KL Mina said that 21 wagons reached on Sunday with 1300 MT of rice which would have been otherwise brought in 55-57 trucks. He said that more will be brought in the coming days.

“Another 42 wagons carrying 2,600 MT of rice will arrive in the coming days which is equivalent to 110 trucks,” he said.

He said that the rice trucks would take days from Punjab to reach Kashmir valley. “ The freight charges from Punjab to Kashmir will come down by more than half, also saving petrol and diesel charges,” he said.

In August, the first freight train carrying cement arrived in Anantnag, marking a historic milestone in Jammu & Kashmir’s railway connectivity and economic growth.

Earlier in June, the Vande Bharat trains between Katra and Srinagar were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which connected Kashmir with the rest of the country.