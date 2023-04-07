QUOTE: Keeping in mind the extreme hot and cold climate conditions in the Fazilka region, wood, being a natural insulator, was selected as the construction material for the gurdwara. The use of warm yellow interior lighting adds to the peaceful and spiritual ambiance. — Vikram Ahuja, a philanthropist and a progressive farmer. The inspiration behind the gurdwara’s design comes from Hemkunt Sahib. (HT Photo)

The Fazilka police line gurdwara is the first wooden gurdwara of Punjab. The masterpiece was constructed on the lines of Sikh architecture and has become centre of attraction for locals and visitors.

“The inspiration behind the gurdwara’s design comes from Hemkunt Sahib. Keeping in mind the extreme hot and cold climate conditions in the Fazilka region, wood, being a natural insulator, was selected as the construction material for the gurdwara. The use of warm yellow interior lighting adds to the peaceful and spiritual ambiance,” said Vikram Ahuja, a philanthropist and a progressive farmer.

“The most striking feature of the gurdwara is its magnificent roof, which is made of wooden truss. The dome is supported by straight and sturdy pillars, which add to the grandeur of the structure,” Ahuja remarked.

“The structure incorporates basic elements of gurdwara architecture such as straight lines and arches. The arches are positioned near the windows and down the roofline, while the overall structure follows a straight-line geometry,” said Navdeep Asija, a social activist.

“The 40-feet wide gurdwara was built using deodar/kali wood, known for its strength, which will last for centuries. As per a folk saying, this wood can last for 1,000 years under water, making it a perfect material for the gurdwara,” he said.

The building, inaugurated a few months ago, is the brainchild of Fazilka’s former senior superintendent of police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu. “Initiated by the Fazilka police, local philanthropists joined the cause. The gurdwara reflects the spirit of unity, cooperation, and communal harmony,” said Manoj Tripathi, an advocate.

“The interiors of the gurdwara, adorned with rich wooden furnishings, exude an inviting and serene ambiance. As the night falls, the divine aura of the gurdwara is magnified by the soft light emanating from every corner, casting a surreal glow that is nothing short of enchanting. Standing in front of this majestic structure, bathed in the luminous radiance of the full moon, is a humbling experience that fills one’s heart and soul with a sense of awe and wonder,” said Rohit Sharma, a reductionist.

“Visitors to the gurdwara are immediately struck by the sense of peace and tranquility that emanates from its rich architectural design, which is a testament to the beauty and significance of Sikh architecture. The gurdwara has become a source of pride for all its citizens, reflecting their spirit of cooperation and unity,” he said.