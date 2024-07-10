First-time MLA Mohan Lal is new Haryana BJP chief

Relieving Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini of the dual charge of state unit chief, the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed first time MLA Mohan Lal Badoli, 61, as the state president. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini with the newly appointed state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli. (HT Photo)

The appointment made by BJP national president JP Nadda comes into effect immediately, said BJP national general secretary Arun Singh in a statement.

Saini who was appointed as the state BJP president in 2023 was expected to be relieved following his elevation as chief minister earlier in March this year.

An MLA from Rai assembly seat in Sonepat, Badoli is a Brahmin leader who was appointed as party’s Sonepat district chief in 2022. He had joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1989.

Badoli was fielded by the BJP from Sonepat Lok Sabha seat in recent general elections and lost to Congress’s Satpal Brahmachari by a margin of 21,816 votes.

By appointing him as the state BJP chief, the party seems to have reiterated its inclination to entice non-Jat communities in a state where Jats are the dominant caste. Brahmins account for around 7-8% of the state’s electorate.

Former minister Om Prakash Dhankar was the last Jat to hold the post of state BJP chief before he was shown the door in October 2023. Nayab Saini, a backward class leader took over from Dhankar.

The party has also chosen to accommodate three non-Jat MPs from Haryana as ministers in the newly formed NDA government at the Centre. Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, a Punjabi- Khatri, Rao Inderjit Singh, an Ahir and Krishan Pal Gurjar, a backward class leader got berths in the Union Council of Ministers. The lone Jat MP, Dharambir Singh who won a BJP ticket for a third successive time, was ignored.

BJP plans to attack Hooda on his home turf

Political experts say that the BJP, which is facing 10-years of anti-incumbency in Haryana is making every effort to win the assembly polls for a third straight term. Badoli’s appointment as state BJP chief is also aimed at consolidating the non -Jat voters in Deswali belt (Sonepat, Rohtak and Jhajjar) regarded as stronghold of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Retired political science professor Anant Ram said that Badoli’s appointment sends a clear message that BJP does not need Jat votes in Haryana and they are focusing on BCs, Brahmin and Punjabi community.

“The BJP will try to get a big chunk of non-Jat voters and hope for division of Jats and SC votes between Bhupinder Singh Hooda led- Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal which is likely to stitch an alliance with BSP and the Jannayak Janta party,” he said.

Rohtak -based political expert Satish Tyagi said that the BJP is trying to focus on Deswali belt with a hope to consolidate non-Jat voters and this is not an easy task for them.

“In the recently concluded general polls, the people had dismissed all caste based permutation and combination in Haryana and still BJP is hoping to return to power by focusing on non-Jat voters. As an individual Mohan Lal Badoli is not a charismatic leader and he does not have a huge following even in his own Sonepat district,” he said.