Five assault rifles, 5 pistols recovered near India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur

Published on Dec 02, 2022 10:40 PM IST

On November 29, the BSF and the Punjab Police had recovered five assault rifles and five pistols near the border outpost (BOP) Dona Telu Mal in Ferozepur.

Acting on a specific information, the BSF troops conducted a search operation in Gandu Kilcha village and noticed suspicious items lying in a field, they said. (Image for representational purpose/@BSF_India)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Five assault rifles and an equal number of pistols were recovered by the Border Security Force near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district on Friday, officials said.

Acting on a specific information, the BSF troops conducted a search operation in Gandu Kilcha village and noticed suspicious items lying in a field, they said.

During the search, the BSF personnel recovered three big packets in two green colour plastic bags containing five assault rifles with five magazines and five pistols with 10 magazines, officials said.

On November 29, the BSF and the Punjab Police had recovered five assault rifles and five pistols near the border outpost (BOP) Dona Telu Mal in Ferozepur.

