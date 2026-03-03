Burning bottles hurled at Ram Darbar house, five booked

Chandigarh Five unidentified youths allegedly hurled fire bottles at a house in Ramdarbar, Phase-1, on late Friday night, damaging the balcony wall and spreading panic among the occupants. A case has been registered against five unknown persons under Sections 190, 191(1), 191(2), 326(G), 351(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for mischief by fire, criminal intimidation and other related offences. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11:15 pm when Varun, 20, was standing on the balcony of his house noticed, five youths approaching from the side, carrying glass bottles. The youths allegedly covered their faces with cloth, stopped nearby, set the bottles on fire and threw them towards his house while abusing him.

One of the burning bottles hit the balcony wall, causing it to scorch. Fire also broke out near the lower door and glass pieces were scattered inside the house. Varun told police that his family members were present inside at the time of the attack. The assailants allegedly fled after threatening to kill him.

On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and inspected along with the Mobile Forensic Team. Two samples were collected from the site and sealed in separate plastic pouches.Based on Varun’s statement and spot inspection, a case has been registered against five unknown persons under Sections 190, 191(1), 191(2), 326(G), 351(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for mischief by fire, criminal intimidation and other related offences.

Police said the complainant has stated that he can identify the attackers if they are brought before him. Further investigation is underway to trace the accused.