Five booked under PSA

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 24, 2024 06:58 AM IST

Police on Tuesday booked five miscreants under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Baramulla and Bandipora districts of north Kashmir.

Those slapped with PSA have been identified as Maqsad Ali Kohli of Navarunda Uri, Mohammad Usman Bhat of Sahora Uri and Ghulam Nabi Wani of Chandkote Kreeri. (iStock)

Police said that all five persons were involved in anti-national activities and their formal detention orders were issued by competent authority.

Those slapped with PSA have been identified as Maqsad Ali Kohli of Navarunda Uri, Mohammad Usman Bhat of Sahora Uri and Ghulam Nabi Wani of Chandkote Kreeri.

“They have been booked under PSA after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority and have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu,” the spokesman said adding that many cases are registered against these persons and were involved in disturbance of law and order and subversion.

Despite their involvement in many FIR’s they did not mend their activities, said police.

Three persons who were booked under PSA in Bandipora district have been identified as Ghulam Din War of Naidkhai Sumbal and Firdous Ahmad Khan of Nebrapora Bandipora. “Bandipora police booked two persons under PSA and lodged them in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu, for their continuous involvement in anti-national activities,” wrote district police Bandipora in a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

