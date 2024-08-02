Five children among seven hurt in Ferozepur gurdwara cylinder blast

A cylinder blast in Gurdwara Jamani Sahib in Bazidpur village, 6 km from Ferozepur city, left seven persons, including five students, injured on Friday. A leakage in the cylinder is stated to be the reason behind the mishap. The Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (PSCPCR) has issued a letter to the district administration, seeking a comprehensive report on the incident by August 6. A police team at the Gurdwara Jamani Sahib in Bazidpur village of Ferozepur on Friday.

The injured have been identified as sevadar Daljit Singh and Talwinder Singh besides students Gurbaksh Singh, Jagseer Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Rambhawan Singh and Rampal Singh, residents of Pyareana village.

“Talwinder Singh sustained severe burns and has been referred to Ludhiana while the other injured have been shifted from the local civil hospital to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot. They are stated to be stable. The injured will be provided treatment by the district administration through the Red Cross,” said Ferozepur deputy commissioner (DC) Rajesh Dhiman.

“The incident is an eye-opener, emphasising the need for all organisations, including religious ones, to remain vigilant and implement the necessary safety measures,” the DC said.

Senior superintendent of police Saumya Mishra inspected the spot. “There appears to be no foul play. Further investigation is ongoing,” she said.

Gurdwara’s chief sevadar Jaspal Singh said he had just left the langar hall for his office when the mishap took place following which he hospitalised the victims.

Gurbaksh Singh’s mother, a labourer, said he is a Class 12 student in the government school of Bazidpur.

Gurdwara Jamani Sahib holds historical importance as it is believed that Guru Gobind Singh visited the site after the battle of Sri Muktsar Sahib.

In a statement, PSCPCR chairman Kanwardeep Singh said the district administration has been directed to ensure all necessary medical services are provided to the injured children. “If it becomes necessary to shift the injured children to another hospital for advanced treatment, the administration must take immediate action,” he said, instructing the district authorities to bear the entire cost of their treatment. He assured appropriate action according to rules and regulations. (With inputs from HTC, Chandigarh)