Five held for burglary in Ludhiana godown

Three days after a burglary was reported at a godown in Salem Tabri, the police arrested five men on Saturday and recovered the stolen material, which included 78 buckets of paint, 225 boxes of paint and five boxes of stainer colour.

A pick-up truck used to transport the stolen material was also seized, the police said.

The accused were identified as Akash Kumar of Kailash Nagar, Bhagwan Das of Jassian road, Suraj Kumar of Dhandari Kalan, Sandeep Goel of Urban Estate Jamalpur and Vishnu Puri of Makkar Colony in Dhandari Kalan.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Dharampal said that the accused had stolen the goods on the intervening night of July 27/28 after breaking the locks of the godown shutter.

He said that during investigation, the police arrested three accused including Akash, Bhagwan and Suraj, who led the police to arrest Sandeep Goel and Vishnupuri.

The ACP said that Akash, Bhagwan and Suraj used to sell the stolen material to Sandeep Goel through Vishnu Puri. During investigation, the accused told the police that they had stolen some material from the same godown on July 16, too.

A case was registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered.