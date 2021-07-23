Five held for murder bid on police post in-charge in Ludhiana, 11 on the run

Five people were arrested on attempt to murder charges after they assaulted the Jalaldiwal police post in-charge who was responding to a distress call on Thursday. Eleven others involved in the assault are on the run.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gursewak Singh was assaulted by the in-laws of a woman, Amandeep Kaur, who had called the police control room seeking help after the accused threw her out of the house and separated her from her son.

The accused, including women, dragged the police officer inside their house and attempted to kill him. They also snatched his service weapon.

A team of the Raikot police rescued the ASI and admitted him to the hospital. The police have lodged an attempt to murder case against 16 people — Harbans Singh, his son Mandeep Singh, Nirmal Singh, Bant Singh, his son Sukhraj Singh, Lakhveer Singh, Arshpreet Singh, Gurmel Kaur, Sukhwinder Kaur, Harpreet Singh, Jagraj Singh, Pirta Singh, Sandeep Singh, Kuldeep Kaur, Jaswinder Singh and Arshpreet Kaur of Gobingharh.

The ASI said when he and constable Harimder Singh reached the spot at 9.45pm, they saw the complainant and her father standing outside the house. When the ASI approached the accused, they started arguing with him and then assaulted him. After he fell, they dragged him into the house. The constable accompanying the officer captured the incident on his phone and called for police reinforcement.

“The accused bolted the gate from inside and started thrashing me with intention to kill. Sukhraj snatched my service weapon, while Harbans and his cronies threatened to hang my body outside the house after killing me,”said the ASI.

Investigating officer sub-inspector Pyara Singh said the police have arrested Harbans Singh, Jagraj Singh, Harpreet Singh, Arshpreet Kaur and Jaswinder Kaur, while others were on the run.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 382 (theft), 353 (assault on public servant), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death), 186( voluntarily obstruction in the discharge of duty), 294 (obscene acts or words in public), 332 (voluntarily cause hurt to public servant ), 342 wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting) , 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.