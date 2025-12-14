Five Mohali academy alumni join army, air force

Five alumni of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), Mohali, were commissioned as officers in the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force on Saturday. The total number of MRSAFPI alumni inducted into the armed forces has reached 186. (HT Photo)

Four cadets received commissions in the Indian Army during the Passing Out Parade of the 157th Regular Course at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. The Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, reviewed the parade.

The officers commissioned into the army include Gurkirat Singh of Amritsar, son of a retired Corps of Engineers soldier; Barjinder Singh of Gurdaspur, whose parents serve as a school principal and a PSPCL superintendent, Sukhdev Singh Gill of Gurdaspur, son of a retired PSPCL junior engineer, and Vinayak Sharma of Pathankot, whose parents are employed in the private sector.

Kush Pandeya of Ludhiana was commissioned as a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force after completing the 216th Course at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal (Hyderabad). The parade was reviewed by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan. Kush’s father is a retired Indian Air Force Group Captain, while his mother is a serving Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Medical Corps.

Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora congratulated the officers and asked them to work with dedication and bring recognition to the state. He said the state government continues to support youth in pursuing careers in various fields, including the armed forces.

MRSAFPI director Major General Ajay H Chauhan (retd) also congratulated the officers and said that with their commissioning, the total number of MRSAFPI alumni inducted into the armed forces has reached 186.