Five of family killed in house collapse due to landslide in Himachal’s Kullu

Five members of a family were killed when a house collapsed following a landslide in the remote Sharmani village under Ghatu panchayat in the Nirmand sub division of Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh early on Tuesday, police said. National Disaster Response Force members carrying out rescue work at the landslide-hit Sharmani village in Nirmand sub division of Kullu district on Tuesday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

Eight members of the family were buried in the debris of whom five died and three were rescued by villagers, the police said. All three survivors are hospitalised in Nirmand, sub divisional magistrate Manmohan Singh said.

According to the police, the families of brothers Dharam Das and Shiv Ram lived in the same house. Though Shiv Ram survived, his wife Tripta Devi, son Chunni Lal, daughter-in-law Anjana Kumari, grandson Bhopesh, 5, and granddaughter Jagriti, 7, died in the house collapse.

Dharam Das and his wife Kala Devi were hospitalised with injuries. Their son was not at home when the landslide occurred after heavy rain around 1.30am on Tuesday night, said gram panchayat pradhan Bhoga Ram.

Eyewitnesses said Shiv Ram was sleeping in the veranda when the incident took place.

Himachal Pradesh has reported 370 deaths, including 205 fatalities linked to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, lightning strikes, electrocution, since the monsoon began on June 20, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

As many as 619 roads, including four national highways, remain blocked due to landslides at different locations. NH-3 from Mandi to Dharampur is blocked in Mandi and Kullu, NH-5, also known as the Old Hindustan-Tibet road connecting Kalka to Kinnaur, is blocked at Kinnaur, NH-503A Punjab to Bhota in Hamirpur is blocked at Una, and NH-305 from Aut-Sainj is blocked in Mandi and Kullu due to landslides.