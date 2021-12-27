Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Five passengers killed in bus pile-up near Ambala
chandigarh news

Five passengers killed in bus pile-up near Ambala

At least 10 passengers injured as three buses involved in accident on Ambala-Chandigarh highway early on Monday
One of the buses involved in the pile-up 15km from Ambala on the highway to Chandigarh on Monday morning. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 10:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Five people were killed and 10 injured when three buses rammed into each other in a pile-up on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway early on Monday.

Police said three private tourist buses headed towards Delhi from Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra town rammed into each other, killing five travellers, including a 45-year-old woman, on the spot.

The injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital.

According to initial reports, the police said, the accident, which took place 15km from Ambala, is suspected to have taken place due to the sudden applying of brakes by the driver of the bus plying ahead.

A case was registered at Baldev Nagar police station. The bodies were shifted to the Ambala Civil Hospital mortuary.

