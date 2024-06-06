Five rural segments gave Harsimrat decisive lead

BATHINDA The Shiromani Akali Dal got 3,76,558 votes, a jump of 26% as compared to the 2022 polls in the nine assembly segments of the Bathinda seat.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who won the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat for a record fourth time in a row, got more votes in five of the nine assembly segments having legislators from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The five assembly segments from where the former Union minister got the decisive lead include Lambi, Budhlada, Bathinda Rural, Talwandi Sabo and Bhucho Mandi, all predominantly rural segments.

Analysis of the election results declared on Tuesday does not indicate any adverse electoral impact on the SAD nominee from the rebel Akali leader Sikander Singh Maluka in his stronghold of Maur and other segments.

Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur Sidhu, who had taken a premature retirement as an IAS officer to contest on the BJP ticket, ended fourth and her security deposit was forfeited.

A week ahead of polling, Maluka defied the party line by lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

Contrary to the speculation that Maluka may influence a sizable vote share in support of Parampal, the BJP candidate got only 6,694 votes from Maur, considered a stronghold of Maluka.

AAP candidate got the maximum 35,211 votes from Maur while Harsimrat stood second by securing 34,959 votes.

Gangster-turned-politician Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakha Sidhana, 45, who was contesting on the SAD (Amritsar) ticket, played a spoilsport as he polled 84,684 votes from the parliamentary seat.

Election commission’s data says that in the 2022 assembly elections, the AAP polled 6,87,218 votes from all nine segments — Bathinda Urban, Bathinda Rural, Maur, Talwandi Sabo, Bhucho Mandi, Sardulgarh, Mansa, Budhlada and Lambi.

The SAD had got 2,98027 votes while the Congress polled 2,17309 votes in 2022.

In the 2024 parliamentary polls, the SAD polled 3,76,558 votes, a jump of 26% as compared to the 2022 polls in the nine assembly segments of the Bathinda seat.

AAP’s tally plunged by 52% this time as its votes count dropped from 6,87,218 in 2022 to 3,26902 votes in the 2024 polls .

Vote share of the Congress also dropped by 7% as the party got 2,17,309 votes in 2022 assembly polls but this time, it managed to secure 2,02,811 votes.

The former Union minister retained the stronghold of the Badal family with a stronger victory margin of nearly 50,000 votes.

She defeated her nearest rival Gurmeet Singh Khudian, an AAP leader and agriculture minister, by 4,9656 votes. Both contestants hail from Lambi segment and Harsimrat routed Khudian on his home turf by 23,264 votes.

In the 2022 assembly elections, an electoral greenhorn Khudian had defeated five-time chief minister late Parkash Singh Badal by 11,396 votes.

Khudian polled 6,6313 votes while the SAD got 54,917 votes in the 2022 state elections.

The meticulous strategy helped SAD regain it’s lost ground on the Badals’ hometurf and Harsimrat polled 54,337 votes from Lambi.

Khudian’s vote count in Lambi dropped by 52% as compared to 2022 polls as he got only 3,26,902 votes in the parliamentary election.

The data shows that besides Lambi, Harsimrat polled maximum votes from Budhlada, which is being represented by AAP’s state working president Principal Budhram, Talwandi Sabo, represented by Baljinder Kaur, AAP’s chief whip, Bhucho Mandi, represented by AAP’s Master Jagsir Singh and Bathinda Rural, represented by AAP’s Amit Rattan Kotfatta.

In Bathinda Urban, Harsimrat polled in 35,769 votes and stood second after the SAD fell short of 518 votes. In the urban segment, the BJP topped the chart with 36,286 votes.

Mansa, another urban segment, and Sardulgarh were the only areas where Khudian got more votes than Harsimrat.

Harsimrat trailed by 6,946 votes in Mansa and 5,136 votes in Sardulgarh, according to the election commission data.