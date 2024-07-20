Five soldiers injured as truck hits army vehicle in Jalandhar

Five soldiers were injured when a truck hit an army vehicle from behind on the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway on Saturday morning. Police said the accident occurred around 6 am when the army vehicle was going from Jalandhar to Amritsar. A truck driver headed for the same direction lost control of his vehicle, ramming into the army vehicle from the rear side. A policeman at the mishap site in Jalandhar on Saturday. (PTI)

The impact of the collision was such that the army vehicle was flung in the air and landed upside down a few metres away. The vehicle was completely damaged. The jawans are under medical observation at the army hospital in Jalandhar cantonment.

Rama Mandi station house officer (SHO) Gurpreet Singh said the driver managed to flee after abandoning his truck. Police have registered a case against Shankar Kumar under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125-A (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.