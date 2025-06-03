Five terror associates booked under PSA in J&K’s Srinagar

Police on Monday booked five terror associates of proscribed terror outfits under the Public Safety Act (PSA). The associates were identified as Nayeem Ahmad Khan of Gamandar Panthachowk Srinagar, Faizan Akhter Bhat of Gousia Colony, Khanyar Srinagar, Mehraj ud Din Bhat of Pandach, 90 FT Road Srinagar, Umar Hamid Sheikh of Assar Colony, Hazratbal Srinagar and Suhaib Shafi Baba alias Chamna of Diwat Walipora, Rainawari Srinagar. (File)

Police termed the action as decisive action against subversive and criminal elements inimical to the security and integrity of the nation.

“These persons have been booked after obtaining formal detention orders based on dossiers prepared against them by Srinagar police. Consequently, they have been detained and subsequently lodged in district Jails of Kathua, Udhampur and Kot Balwal Jammu,” police said in a statement, adding that many criminal cases have been registered against them.

“Despite cases, they did not mend their ways and after getting bailed out from courts, they were brazenly involved in criminal and subversive activities prejudicial to the interests of the nation. Police has been systemically targeting and dismantling such anti-national infrastructure in Srinagar city through it’s relentless crackdown on such elements,” the spokesman said.