Five-day Kapal Mochan Mela begins in Yamunanagar

A large number of devotees from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan visit the site, which is also called the karambhoomi (workplace) of Maharishi Ved Vyas, and adjoining Adi Badri, Sri Sarasvati Udgam Tirath, to take holy dip at three prominent sarvovar -- Kapal Mochan, Rinn Mochan and Surajkund
(From left) Sanjeev Kaushal with other officials at the inauguration of mela in Bilaspur. (HT Photo)
(From left) Sanjeev Kaushal with other officials at the inauguration of mela in Bilaspur. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 01:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Five-day Kapal Mocha Mela and a large exhibition was formally launched by additional chief secretary, revenue and financial commissioner Sanjeev Kaushal in Yamunanagar’s Bilaspur on Monday.

A large number of devotees from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan visit the site, which is also called the karambhoomi (workplace) of Maharishi Ved Vyas, and adjoining Adi Badri, Sri Sarasvati Udgam Tirath, to take holy dip at three prominent sarvovar -- Kapal Mochan, Rinn Mochan and Surajkund.

District administration has regulated extra buses and other facilities from Yamunanagar and Jagadhri bus stands, almost 20 kilometres away. Single-dose vaccination and Covid-appropriate behaviour has also been mandated for the devotees.

Ambala division commissioner Renu S Phulia said over three lakh pilgrims visited the mela on the first day.

Kaushal said that 40 stalls by various departments and organisations have been set up at the mela. He added that the administration managed to make arrangements for the mela within 12 days of announcement.

Earlier, the state government had decided to cancel the mela this year due to a purported third wave of Covid. But the decision was reversed within days, after requests by locals for reconsideration as the mela that provides employment to thousands, remained cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Tuesday, November 16, 2021
