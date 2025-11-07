Fix ‘pitiable’ Parwanoo-Shimla stretch in 10 days, HC tells NHAI

The Himachal Pradesh high court has sharply criticised the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the “inordinate delay” and “pitiable condition” of the crucial Parwanoo–Shimla four-laning project, issuing a firm deadline for repairs and extending the closure of a key toll barrier. The court noted that the construction of the Parwanoo–Solan stretch, which was originally scheduled for completion in April 2021, has already incurred an “overrun of six years”. (HT FIle)

In a hearing on November 4, 2025, a Division Bench of Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj gave both the State and the NHAI ten days to complete the necessary repair works on the Parwanoo–Solan–Kaithlighat–Shimla stretch. The court order, which was the result of a suo motu action clubbed with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Uttansh Monga, stated that the NHAI would only be permitted to resume toll collection from the Sanwara barrier on November 12, 2025, if the work is completed.

The NHAI, which has been ordered to keep the Sanwara toll barrier/collection centre closed until November 12, apprised the court of the financial impact. It reported a revenue loss of ₹4.53 crore due to the toll closure from September 20 to October 31, 2025.

Mandatory rectification & maintenance

The Bench acknowledged that the recent affidavits filed by the NHAI and the State “vindicated” the court’s earlier stance on the highway’s poor state. It was noted that NHAI has now sanctioned ₹15.2 crore for a 12-month period to address the heavy damage, and that six stretches of the initial 39-kilometer segment have been largely repaired.

However, the Court highlighted several areas still needing immediate attention and maintenance.

The NHAI was directed to clear all muck, debris, and garbage from the carriageway, drains, and gallis along the hillside to prevent water from damaging the road surface. Attention is required for the road opposite the petrol pump, below the Deventure Hotel, near crusher points, and near Meghdoot Hotel. The approximately one-kilometer approach to Kandaghat from the Chandigarh side was specifically cited as being in a “pitiable condition” and requires rectification. The court also pointed to the untarred Boileauganj U-turn in Shimla, noting it was causing “immense air pollution” due to dust and debris.

While ongoing works, including slope protection and debris clearance, were noted, the Court was informed that several delays were caused by “hindrances and obstructions caused by interference from local residents.”

The Bench firmly directed the State government to ensure “proper assistance” and “necessary force” is provided to the NHAI to allow maintenance work to proceed, stating that local residents “cannot hold the maintenance at ransom.”

The matter is scheduled to be heard again on November 11, 2025.