Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Flag hoisting, tribute to freedom fighters mark PAU’ Republic Day celebration

Flag hoisting, tribute to freedom fighters mark PAU’ Republic Day celebration

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 11:44 PM IST

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal hoisted the national flag and paid tributes to freedom fighters during the Republic Day celebration

The 74th Republic Day was celebrated at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) with great zeal and gusto. PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal hoisted the national flag and paid tributes to freedom fighters. (HT File Photo)
The 74th Republic Day was celebrated at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) with great zeal and gusto. PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal hoisted the national flag and paid tributes to freedom fighters. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana The 74th Republic Day was celebrated at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) with great zeal and gusto. PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal hoisted the national flag and paid tributes to freedom fighters.

Extending his warm greetings to the faculty and students of PAU, Gosal hailed the monumental contributions made by the varsity and the Punjab farmers in wiping out ‘food deficiency’ and bringing in ‘food sufficiency’ through green revolution.

Together they have scored success over all the hurdles which ever came in their way, the VC stated, while urging the youths to keep the nations’ flag high by being the efficacious products of PAU in agriculture, culture, academics, literature sports and other extra curricular activities.

74th Republic Day celebration at GADVASU

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) also celebrated the 74th Republic Day celebration at the university campus. GADVASU VC Inderjeet Singh was the chief guest of the function. He unfurled the national flag and highlighted the importance and spirit of the Indian constitution for the development and prosperity of people. He praised the unity in the diversification of the country. Director students’ welfare Satyavan Rampal escorted the VC. The entire programme was coordinated by the directorate of students’ welfare and estate office.

Inderjeet Singh said in the last year GADVASU signed more than 20 MoUs for the transfer of mutual professional expertise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out