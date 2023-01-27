Flag hoisting, tribute to freedom fighters mark PAU’ Republic Day celebration

Ludhiana The 74th Republic Day was celebrated at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) with great zeal and gusto. PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal hoisted the national flag and paid tributes to freedom fighters.

Extending his warm greetings to the faculty and students of PAU, Gosal hailed the monumental contributions made by the varsity and the Punjab farmers in wiping out ‘food deficiency’ and bringing in ‘food sufficiency’ through green revolution.

Together they have scored success over all the hurdles which ever came in their way, the VC stated, while urging the youths to keep the nations’ flag high by being the efficacious products of PAU in agriculture, culture, academics, literature sports and other extra curricular activities.

74th Republic Day celebration at GADVASU

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) also celebrated the 74th Republic Day celebration at the university campus. GADVASU VC Inderjeet Singh was the chief guest of the function. He unfurled the national flag and highlighted the importance and spirit of the Indian constitution for the development and prosperity of people. He praised the unity in the diversification of the country. Director students’ welfare Satyavan Rampal escorted the VC. The entire programme was coordinated by the directorate of students’ welfare and estate office.

Inderjeet Singh said in the last year GADVASU signed more than 20 MoUs for the transfer of mutual professional expertise.