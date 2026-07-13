Flash flood hits Anantnag villages, authorities assessing damages

Authorities have started assessment of damages after overnight flash floods due to rains, in a few villages of south Kashmir’s Anantnag, caused extensive damage to orchards, hotels and houses. A damaged house after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in Nalla Awoora area, Pahalgam, Anantnag district, on Sunday. (PTI)

Officials said Awoora-Pahalgam in Anantnag and its adjoining villages were stuck by flash floods on Saturday evening after a cloud burst flooded the Awoora stream.

They said that the high volume and fast moving stream brought in its wake mud, silt and uprooted trees and electricity poles causing damage to orchards, agricultural land and hotels and houses constructed on the banks of the stream. A part of the road connecting Awoora to Pahalgam was also washed away, disconnecting the village. Many vehicles were also damaged.

Around six hotels were affected prompting locals and authorities to shift the tourists. “It was raining on the mountains in the evening and within half an hour a river came down rushing within the stream. It just washed away everything with it, including land and trees. A small foot bridge was also washed away and the water flooded the adjoining road,” said Ghulam Hassan, a local.

“Till 3 am during the night, everybody was out, including locals, police and armed personnel to keep guard,” he said.

“The water came rushing into the hotel with mud and debris and the staff shifted us to the upper floors. We are worried owing to the situation but the hotel staff has supported us a lot,” said a tourist from Ahmedabad.

The authorities rushed its field functionaries to take stock of the situation and make assessment of the losses.

Tehsildar Pallar, Sajad Parvez Khan, said that he has deputed teams for the assessment of the damages. “Four- five villages surrounding the area have been affected. We are making assessment of the damage to the hotels and houses. Orchards and agriculture land has also been damaged,” Khan said.

Horticulture development officer, Deeba said that they are visiting the orchardists to assess the visible damage.

Meanwhile, Anantnag senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amod Ashok Nagpure visited the cloudburst-affected Awoora Nallah area of Pahalgam to assess the ground situation and interacted with locals.

Humid weather from today: MeT

Light rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday bringing relief even as the meteorological department predicted humid weather conditions from Monday.

While 42 mm rains were recorded in Pahalgam on Saturday evening, 2 mm rains were observed on Sunday.

Srinagar recorded 0.8 mm rains while Gulmarg witnessed 1.4 mm rains after overnight rainfall of 11 mm.

“From July 13-18, the weather will be generally hot and humid with brief spell of rain/thundershower at scattered places with brief intense showers at isolated places of Jammu Div,” the update said.

“ July 19 to 22 may expect fresh spells of light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places with brief intense heavy showers, “ it said.