Flash floods block Doda-Kishtwar highway, bury vehicles near Kwar hydel project

Flash floods triggered by incessant overnight rainfall damaged the Doda-Kishtwar highway on Monday, disrupting traffic and burying several vehicles near the under-construction 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Power Project.

Video grabs of vehicles stuck in debris on the Doda-Kishtwar highway near the under-construction Kwar Hydroelectric Project on Monday.

Huge quantities of mud, boulders, and debris were deposited on the highway, forcing officials to suspend traffic along the damaged stretch. At Prem Nagar, several vehicles parked by the roadside were trapped in the flood debris. However, authorities confirmed that no loss of life or injuries were reported. Road clearance and restoration work is underway, and commuters have been advised to avoid the highway and follow traffic advisories until the route reopens.

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Mudslides hit hydel project

In neighbouring Kishtwar district, heavy rainfall triggered a major landslide and mudslide near the tunnel area of the Kwar hydroelectric project.

Officials said the flash floods carried large volumes of mud and boulders into the site, damaging construction material and burying trucks, bulldozers, and other heavy equipment.

Clearance operations are underway to retrieve the stranded vehicles and restore the site. Minor flash flood incidents were also reported from the high-altitude areas of Reasi district.

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The administration had previously issued a weather advisory warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, flash floods, and landslides in vulnerable areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Residents, particularly those living near riverbanks and streams (nullahs), have been urged to remain alert and avoid unsafe locations

According to the meteorological department, Samba recorded the highest rainfall in Jammu region during the previous 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Monday with 90 mm, followed by Kathua (66.2 mm), Katra (44.4 mm), Doda (42 mm), Jammu (41.8 mm), Udhampur (40.6 mm), Bhaderwah (33.6 mm), Kishtwar (24 mm), Reasi (10.5 mm), Batote (4.7 mm), Ramban (4.5 mm) and Banihal (0.4 mm).

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