Flash floods hit Kathua, Samba, 1 dead in Rajouri

One person was killed when a retaining wall of Government Medical College collapsed on Sunday in Rajouri due to heavy rainfall; nine families were evacuated from Kalka Colony of Jammu city after their houses were partially damaged in flashfloods.
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Local residents inspect the debris of their houses that were damaged by flash floods after heavy monsoon rains on the outskirts of Jammu on Monday. (AFP)

Rain drenched Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, triggering flash floods in some areas and bringing down temperatures.

The rain and the mild cloudbursts triggered flash floods in a few areas of Jammu division and Kashmir valley’s Ganderbal district.

The weather office said that Jammu district saw the highest rainfall (150mm) in the region in the past 24 hours till 8.30am, followed by 76mm in Katra and 28mm in Kashmir’s Khanbal.

Flashfloods were reported across Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts. Several localities were marooned and a vital bridge was damaged disconnecting densely populated Gadigarh area in Jammu city.

One person was killed when a retaining wall of Government Medical College collapsed on Sunday in Rajouri due to heavy rainfall. Nine families were evacuated from Kalka Colony of Jammu city after their houses were partially damaged in flashfloods.

A police post in Gadigarh and government primary health centre and tubewell were also submerged.

“In a major rescue operation in Jammu city, around nine families were shifted to safer areas when their houses were inundated at Kalka Colony,” said deputy commissioner, Jammu, Anshul Garg.

Janipur, Domana, Gadigarh, Kalika Colony, Bhagwati Nagar, New Plot, Amphalla, and other places in Jammu City also reported waterlogging. However, the water level receded after rainfall subsided before noon. In Kathua district, three women at Shabe Chak were rescued from the flooded Ujh river by the Raj Bagh Police and SDRF teams in an operation.

“In some of the areas, the water level had increased in low-lying areas and Ujh and Tarna Rivers had also crossed danger level. However, there was no loss of life,” said the deputy commissioner, Kathua, Rahul Yadav.

Some people were rescued from the Ghati area by the SDRF. “Ten buffalos were also caught in a flash flood at Chabe-Chak and two mud houses were also damaged,” he said.

Eleven people were rescued following flash floods in Kathua where heavy rains disrupted normal life and inundated several areas, officials said.

People belonging to a nomadic community were stuck in flash floods in Ujh river in the Rajbagh area and were rescued by police and SDRF personnel, they said.

The district administration in Kathua and Samba sounded a flood alert. Traffic movement was disrupted on the Pathankot-Jammu highway.

(With inputs from Srinagar)

