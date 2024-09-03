Flashflood alert issued in six Himachal districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a low to moderate flashflood alert in Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts of Himachal Pradesh (HP), as heavy rains continued to lash parts of the state. The Chandigarh-Manali highway was blocked for over four hours on Monday due to debris that fell on the road near Nine Mile, between Mandi and Pandoh. (Birbal Sharma/ HT)

The weather office said that surface run-off or inundation may occur in some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to expected rainfall occurrence in the next 24 hours.

Nine districts of the state remained under a yellow alert of heavy rainfall on Monday. As per IMD’s Shimla office, these districts will continue to remain under a yellow alert of heavy rainfall on Tuesday as well.

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked for over 4 hours

The Chandigarh-Manali highway was blocked for over four hours on Monday due to debris that fell on the road near Nine Mile, between Mandi and Pandoh. Heavy debris from the hillside suddenly accumulated on the road, causing three vehicles— including a truck and a bus—to become trapped. The road was closed at 5 am and was not cleared until after four hours of intensive restoration work by machinery.

Long queues of vehicles formed on both sides of this route. The closure disrupted the movement of those heading for important work and essential supplies. After the road was reopened, a km-long traffic jam persisted for an additional hour.