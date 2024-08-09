Flashflood alert sounded for 6 dists in Himachal

The India meteorological department (IMD) on Friday issued a low to moderate flash flood alert for Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh, as rains continue to lash parts of the state. The India meteorological department (IMD) on Friday issued a low to moderate flash flood alert for Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh, as rains continue to lash parts of the state. (HT Photo)

The weather office said surface run-off or inundation may occur in some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to expected rainfall occurrence in the next 24 hours.

Various districts of the state remained under an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday. According to IMD’s Shimla office, some districts will continue to remain under orange alert on Saturday, as the rainfall has been predicted to continue in the state.

IMD officials said that the monsoon has been normal in the state for the past 24 hours with isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall and light to moderate rainfall in many parts of the state. “Monsoon activity is likely to increase in intensity and distribution in the next 2-3 days with fairly widespread to widespread precipitation of light to moderate intensity associated with occasional development of thunderstorm or lightning during this period and with peak intensity on August 9 and 10,” officials said.

“The spells of heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places in the mid and low hills areas of the state till August 13. The spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur on August 10 as well,” the weather office said.

During the last 24 hours, Jogindernagar in Mandi district received the highest rainfall of 16 cm, followed by Dharamshala with 11 cm, Bharari in Hamirpur district with 10 cm and Palampur in Kangra district with 8 cm rainfall. While Baijnath in Kangra district received 7 cm rainfall, Shimla received 6 cm rainfall followed by Sarkaghat in Mandi with 4 cm rainfall.