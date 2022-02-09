Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Flaws in delimitation panel’s draft report, says J&K BJP chief

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina assured to get them rectified, but denied Opposition’s allegations that his party had any role in the proposed draft
J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said people have raised objections to it and we are listening to their grievances. (HT file photo)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 05:51 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

Left red-faced after more than 200 party workers, including BDC chairperson of the Suchetgarh assembly constituency, tendered their resignation, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday said there were flaws in the draft report prepared by the delimitation commission.

Raina assured to get them rectified, but denied Opposition’s allegations that the BJP had any role in the proposed draft.

“The delimitation commission is an autonomous and constitutional body. It has retired Supreme Court judges as its members and we all know that there can never by any political interference in its functioning,” he said.

He recalled that the panel, during its visit to J&K, had met all political parties and elected representatives of panchayats, who had given their suggestions. “After over two years of their exercise, the panel finally prepared a draft report and gave it to associate members, asking them to file their suggestions and objections by February 14,” he said.

“Our MPs Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore have studied it. People have raised objections to it and we are listening to their grievances. It will be our endeavour to take their concern and apprehensions to the panel and get them addressed,” he added.

It may be stated here that after February 14, the delimitation panel will put the draft report in public domain.

When sought to react to the PDP’s allegations that the draft report was prepared in the BJP office, Raina said, “It is very easy to level allegations. The NC and the PDP are issuing politically motivated statements. They should refrain from doing so.”

“Had the draft report been prepared in a BJP office, the Suchetgarh constituency would not have been merged in RS Pura constituency. Suchetgarh is BJP’s stronghold and we have won there thrice since 1996,” he said, adding, “Had it been so, Pargwal would not have gone with Akhnoor. It would have remained with Chamb. All the three seats in Poonch won’t have been reserved for ST and at least one should have been kept open. Similarly, merging Doongi with Thannamandi is irrational.”

“The NC, the PDP and the Congress have nothing to do and therefore are busy in spreading false propaganda, because the BJP has no role in the draft report. However, there are uneven adjustments by the delimitation panel and therefore they will be rectified,” he said.

