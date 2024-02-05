Flights resume from Srinagar; dry weather likely till February 13

With significant improvement in weather, flights resumed from Srinagar international airport from Monday. The local MeT office has predicted dry weather till mid-February. A shikara on the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Monday (waseem Andrabi/HT)

On Sunday, snow accumulation on the airstrip of the airport had forced authorities to cancel all flights. A senior official at the airport said all 33 flights were operated on Monday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Srinagar recorded 7 degrees Celsius in the day, up from 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Pahalgam and Gulmarg were the coldest at minus 11.9 degrees Celsius and minus 10 degrees Celsius, respectively. Pahalgam had recoded minus 3.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The local MeT office has predicted dry weather at all the stations till February 13. The Valley has received snowfall since Monday as the 40-day harsh winter period, Chilla-i-Kalan ended with scant precipitation. In December and January, the valley had seen a prolonges dry spell.

Avalanche warnings for several dists

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority on Monday issued avalanche warnings for many districts.

Avalanche with a ”low danger level” is likely to occur above 2,400 metres over Bandipura, Baramulla and Kupwara, said the authority.

It added that an avalanche with a ”medium danger level” was likely to occur above 2,200 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours.

Jammu The 250km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather surface link that connects Kashmir with the rest of the country, will remain closed for traffic on Tuesday, officials said.

“In line with safety protocols, a 24-hour traffic halt is scheduled on Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 tomorrow (Tuesday) from 8am to 8am on Wednesday for road widening at Kishtwari Pathar and Dalwas. For safety, avoid travelling on the highway during this period. Plan your journey wisely and prioritise safety,” the J&K traffic police said in a post on micro-blogging platform “X”.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP NH traffic) Rohit Baksotra said, “Though the highway is partially restored, there are few stretches where single-lane traffic is being allowed due to landslides and debris. National Highways Authority of India has to make these stretches fit for two-lane traffic.”

NHAI has to restore the stretches at Kishtwari Pathar and Dalwas on Tuesday, he added. The SSP said that the traffic on Monday moved slowly on the highway because of the slippery road conditions and single-lane traffic at three to four places.

On Sunday, the highway was closed for traffic due to landslides in Kishtwari Pather and Sher Bibi areas of Ramban district.

With ANI inputs