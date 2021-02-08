IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Flipkart land allotment hits a hurdle
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Flipkart land allotment hits a hurdle

The allotment of 140 acre to e-commerce company, Flipkart, in Gurugram’s Manesar by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) seems to have hit a hurdle
READ FULL STORY
By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:01 PM IST

The allotment of 140 acre to e-commerce company, Flipkart, in Gurugram’s Manesar by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) seems to have hit a hurdle.

Flipkart was allotted a warehousing site in October last year at the warehousing and transport hub in Patli Hazipur, Manesar, close to the industrial hub of IMT, Manesar, for setting up its largest fulfilling centre in Asia, having covered an area of 3 million square feet.

The land was allotted at 3.09 crore per acre at bare shell cost. This meant that the HSIIDC would not provide external or internal infrastructure for the site and creating it would be the responsibility of the allottee.

The allotment was approved by the executive empowered committee under the chairmanship of the then principal secretary to chief minister, Rajesh Khullar.

Allotment on hold after Dushyant’s intervention

While Flipkart had deposited about 22 crore as earnest money, the allotment process was put on hold after deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who holds charge of industries and commerce portfolio, intervened to seek clarifications on the allotment price of 3.09 crore per acre.

Subsequently, the Haryana Enterprise Promotion Board (HEPB) has asked the corporation to put a few more warehousing sites for e-auction to explore the market.

“The minister was of view that pricing for this land was low and the HSIIDC needs to dive deeper,’’ said an official. Dushyant was not available for a comment in this regard.

Zero response to newly-floated sites create dilemma

While last month the HSIIDC had put up four warehousing sites of comparatively smaller sizes for auction, officials said that there was zero response.

The last date of registration and deposit of earnest money by the bidders was February 3. “If these sites had fetched a higher price, then the allotment price for Flipkart would also have been revised. But not a single bid was registered,’’ said an official.

All four sites were advertised for auction at approximately the same reserve price as Flipkart’s. The sites though were way smaller – 7.47 acre, 8.44 acre, 16.68 acre and 25.29 acre - as compared to the site allotted to Flipkart.

Officials said that for the past one year, the corporation has advertised the warehousing sites four times without any success.

“The first time the allotment price was ab0ut 6 crore per acre. This included providing internal and external infrastructure by the HSIIDC. The second time the price was reduced to about 4 crore per acre, but this was without any commitment to provide internal infrastructure. The third time it was decided to further reduce the price to about 3.09 crore at bare shell cost. This meant that internal and external infrastructure will not be provided. And the latest floatation where no one responded was also on similar lines,’’ said an official.

Officials said that the HEPB, headed by the CM, will have to decide on the future course of action since there is a deadlock now.

Firms cite economic restraints

Officials said that they had held multiple rounds of meetings with companies who would be interested in buying the warehousing sites, but they cited pricing as a major restraint. That’s why, they said, it was decided to sell these sites as bare shell.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Flipkart land allotment hits a hurdle

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:01 PM IST
The allotment of 140 acre to e-commerce company, Flipkart, in Gurugram’s Manesar by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) seems to have hit a hurdle
READ FULL STORY
Close
Studies have revealed that rapidly melting glaciers have led to the formation of numerous lakes in the basins of perennial Himalayan rivers, including Sutlej, Chenab , Beas and Ravi and their tributaries, over the last five years and that the number of lakes has been increasing at an alarming rate (Reuters File Photo)
Studies have revealed that rapidly melting glaciers have led to the formation of numerous lakes in the basins of perennial Himalayan rivers, including Sutlej, Chenab , Beas and Ravi and their tributaries, over the last five years and that the number of lakes has been increasing at an alarming rate (Reuters File Photo)
chandigarh news

With 1,600 glacial lakes, Himachal at flood risk

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:26 PM IST
There has been a 32% increase in lakes in the Chenab basin, 94% increase in the Ravi basin and 97% increase in the Sutlej basin while there has been a 36% drop in lakes in the Beas basin
READ FULL STORY
Close
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Gulmarg of Jammu and Kashmir this morning.(File Photo(Representative Image))
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Gulmarg of Jammu and Kashmir this morning.(File Photo(Representative Image))
chandigarh news

3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Bathinda

ANI, Bathinda
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 10:08 AM IST
According to the NCS, the quake took place at 6:48 am, 100 kilometers south-west of Bathinda at a depth of 24 kilometeres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NOT SO SAFE: The higher prevalence of psychological morbidity could be attributed to confinement at one place, isolation, stigma, fear of the unknown, and fear of death, the study said. (HT FILE PHOTO)
NOT SO SAFE: The higher prevalence of psychological morbidity could be attributed to confinement at one place, isolation, stigma, fear of the unknown, and fear of death, the study said. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Lockdown led to higher depression rate: PGIMER study

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:27 AM IST
For the scope of the study, 44 persons in quarantine and 45 in lockdown were evaluated on the depression anxiety stress scale
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heads of departments and offices have been asked to stagger the timings of the staff in two slots. (HT File Photo)
Heads of departments and offices have been asked to stagger the timings of the staff in two slots. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Panjab University offices to function with 100% staff

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:25 AM IST
The departments and offices of Panjab University will start functioning with 100% non-teaching staff Monday onwards
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delimitation forces former Mohali councillors to field their wives
Delimitation forces former Mohali councillors to field their wives
chandigarh news

Delimitation forces former Mohali councillors to field their wives

By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:26 AM IST
With 50% reservation for women in the municipal corporation (MC) elections scheduled for February 14, at least 15 former Mohali councillors and local leaders have fielded their wives or women kin
READ FULL STORY
Close
Segregated waste collection across Chandigarh in a week
Segregated waste collection across Chandigarh in a week
chandigarh news

Segregated waste collection across Chandigarh in a week

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Extending the project to all sectors, MC will be deploying around 450 garbage collection vehicles in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaccine achievement rate on decline in Chandigarh
Vaccine achievement rate on decline in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Vaccine achievement rate on decline in Chandigarh

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Belying the expectations that Covid vaccine hesitancy will decrease with time, figures show that fewer people are turning up to take the shot in Chandigarh as the drive enters the fourth week
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chakka jam brings traffic to a halt on highways around Chandigarh
Chakka jam brings traffic to a halt on highways around Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Chakka jam brings traffic to a halt on highways around Chandigarh

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:04 AM IST
Vehicles moving from or towards Delhi, Patiala, Shimla, Yamunanagar stranded for three hours due to blockades by farmers in Mohali and Panchkula districts
READ FULL STORY
Close
On an average only four to five seats are booked per show. English, Hindi and Punjabi films are all getting a similar response, with relatively newer releases having more bookings than the reruns. (HT Photo)
On an average only four to five seats are booked per show. English, Hindi and Punjabi films are all getting a similar response, with relatively newer releases having more bookings than the reruns. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Multiplexes still not finding patrons in Chandigarh

By Rajanbir Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Even as the central government has allowed 100% occupancy in theatres and multiplexes, the response from moviegoers remained tepid this weekend
READ FULL STORY
Close
A meme being widely circulated by Panjab University students after an exam was put off due to a glitch.
A meme being widely circulated by Panjab University students after an exam was put off due to a glitch.
chandigarh news

Tricity buzz: Tracker on all those making, or faking, news

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:54 PM IST
High-flying Mohali mayoral nominee does not own a car, PGI’s Manju Dhandapani feted for role in neuroscience nursing, and more...
READ FULL STORY
Close
Physical hearing was suspended at Punjab and Haryana high court in March 2020 owing to the pandemic, and cases were being taken up through teleconferencing. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Physical hearing was suspended at Punjab and Haryana high court in March 2020 owing to the pandemic, and cases were being taken up through teleconferencing. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Physical hearings set to resume at Punjab and Haryana HC

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Eighteen judges have been assigned for physical hearings for the first five days; three courts have been readied
READ FULL STORY
Close
The contractor allegedly shot his wife, three-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son with his revolver before shooting himself at their house in Faridkot early on Saturday. (Representative image)
The contractor allegedly shot his wife, three-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son with his revolver before shooting himself at their house in Faridkot early on Saturday. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

Govt contractor commits suicide after killing two children in Faridkot

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Wife battling for life in Ludhiana hospital; suicide note recovered but it blames no one for extreme step
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fraudsters have been collecting sensitive personal information such as Aadhaar number and email on the pretext of Covid-19 vaccine registration. (HT File)
Fraudsters have been collecting sensitive personal information such as Aadhaar number and email on the pretext of Covid-19 vaccine registration. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Fraudsters duping people on pretext of Covid vaccine registration

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Haryana Police advises people not to entertain any phone calls on vaccine registration and refrain from sharing personal data
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters during the chakka jam (traffic blockade) in Bathinda on Saturday afternoon. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Protesters during the chakka jam (traffic blockade) in Bathinda on Saturday afternoon. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Farmers block roads across Punjab to drive home protest

By HT Correspondents
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Trade unions come out in support of protesters in Bathinda, while Amritsar farmers hold blockades in response to chakka jam call
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP