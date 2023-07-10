Beas, Ravi threaten to inundate Punjab’s Majha region

With Ravi and Beas in spate, the administration issued a flood alert in the Majha region, especially in the border belt. Water levels in Beas and Ravi have risen at an alarming rate due to heavy rainfall in northern India. Village defence committee members and Punjab Police personnel during a rescue operation in Pathankot on Sunday. (HT Photo)

In Amritsar, Ajnala area was most affected. Punjab cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal visited the flood-affected areas and took stock of the situation and relief activities. Dhaliwal also went to Ghonewal, the last village of Amritsar district on the banks of the Ravi, to take stock of the situation.

He said that 2 lakh cusecs of water was released into the River Ujj this morning. “The water from the Ujj river entered Ravi near Makaura Pattan in Gurdaspur district leading to a sudden increase in the water levels, Dhaliwal said. He appealed to the residents living around Ravi to move to safer places. Many villages falling between Makaura Pattan and India-Pakistan International Border were cut off from the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Amit Talwar has asked the district administration officials and villagers adjacent to Ravi to be alert and contact the district-level control room at 0183-2229125 in case of any flood-like situation.

In the Pathankot district, deputy commissioner Harbir Singh said, “Old bridges in the Bamyal sector have been damaged by the flood water.”

Punjab Police, in collaboration with village-level defence committees (VDCs) and the district administration, carried out a rescue operation on Sunday. A total of 17 people and a fawn were brought to safety, SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said.

The Pathankot Police also evacuated seven trapped BSF personnel, the SSP added.

In Tarn Taran, there is a flood-like situation in the villages situated along Beas and Sutlej. Tarn Taran district administration has appealed to the people to contact the flood control room in case of any emergency. Flood gates were opened at Harike Headworks, situated on the confluence of Satluj and Beas, to release water towards the Pakistan side.

