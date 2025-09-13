Flood relief to be disbursed by Diwali, says Punjab CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with officials to review the ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures in flood-hit areas of the state and said that the entire exercise of disbursing the compensation to the affected people will be completed by Diwali. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds a high-level meeting with various departments to review the flood situation in the state. (ANI)

Addressing a press conference at his official residence here, the chief minister said that the special “girdawari” (crop damage assessment) will start from September 13.

“We will work on a war footing to provide relief to the affected people. Within 45 days, maximum by Diwali, we will hand over the cheques of the relief to the victims,” said Mann, who was discharged from a private hospital in Mohali on Thursday, where he was admitted due to exhaustion and low heart rate. Due to his hospitalisation, Mann could not meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited Punjab on September 9 and reviewed the situation in the flood-hit state.

The CM reiterated that his government will give the country’s highest compensation of ₹20,000 per acre to farmers for crop damage.

“The villages where the entire crop has been destroyed, this process will be completed in just one month, and cheques will be given earlier,” he added.

Similarly, the chief minister said that people whose houses have been damaged in floods will also be compensated.

He said that those people whose entire house has collapsed will receive ₹1.2 lakh, and those with partial damage will get ₹40,000.

“Earlier governments used to give only ₹6,800 for houses partially damaged in floods, but now this amount has been increased to ₹40,000,” the CM said.

The chief minister said that the government will also compensate for the loss of livestock that were swept away or died in the floods.

Citing the example, Mann said that if someone has lost a cow or buffalo, the government will give ₹37,500, and ₹4,000 will be given for goats.

“All other animals will also be compensated as per rules, including bulls, horses, poultry, fisheries, and others,” he said, adding that officers from non-flooded areas will be deployed so that the assessment can be completed quickly.

“I also belong to a farmer’s family, and I know the problems faced by them. I will not sleep till compensation is given to all those affected. Officers will go village to village, inspect all fields, and prepare their reports. If there is damage, compensation will be given. Farmers will get one week to raise objections and rectify any errors in the report,” Mann said, adding that the state had reported 55 deaths have been reported and compensation cheques have been issued to 42 families.

During the meeting with DCs, Mann also enquired about ground realities from the deputy commissioners, who had joined the meeting virtually, and ordered them to clear the mandis in their respective districts for paddy procurement starting September 16.

Mann also directed the health department to organise medical camps and fogging in the flood-hit areas and rope in private doctors.

“The health department has been asked to take water samples from flood-affected areas so that the supply of potable drinking water can be ensured,” he added.

‘Will meet PM, Shah soon’

The chief minister said that he will take up the issue of relaxing the norms with the Centre.

“The state government will flag the issue with the Union government to declare Punjab as a severe natural disaster-affected state so that we can receive extra funds to cover the losses,” Mann said, adding that he will soon seek time from the Prime Minister or the Home Minister (Amit Shah) and apprise them about the situation.

Mann said it is unfortunate that while people from across the country and even abroad are standing firmly with the state to help the flood victims, opposition parties are more interested in exploiting the crisis for political gain rather than showing unity.

The chief minister, without naming BJP Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar, said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Punjab, former Congressmen, who recently joined the BJP, did not allow cabinet ministers Hardeep Singh Mundian and Gurmeet Singh Khudian to present the state’s case.

Taking a jibe at Akali leader Sukhbir Badal’s announcement to distribute free wheat seeds to flood-affected farmers, the CM said that Akali promises cannot be trusted, as these leaders are not reliable.

Key announcements

₹20,000

Per acre for crop loss

₹1.2lakh

For a house collapse

₹40,000

For partially damaged houses

Livestock loss

₹37,500 For cows and buffalo

₹4,000 for goats

All other animals to be compensated as per rules, including bulls, horses, poultry, fisheries, and others.