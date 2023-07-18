Haryana flood toll climbs to 34

Flood water has now spread to around 1,378 villages in 12 districts of Haryana even as the toll reached 34 with five more deaths reported in 24 hours. Flood water has now spread to around 1,378 villages in 12 districts of Haryana even as the toll reached 34 with five more deaths reported in 24 hours. (PTI)

Flood water has started receding in most of the northern districts but it is now spreading to Fatehabad, Sirsa, Palwal and Faridabad districts where the NDRF, SDRF and Indian Army have been deployed for rescue operations.

Around 40 lakh acres of standing crops are under the flood in the state with most of the affected land falling in Kurukshetra, Ambala, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Kaithal and Fatehabad districts.

Water supply to Ambala households hit

In Ambala, though the flood water has started receding, the supply of water to households is yet to be regulated. In view of possible scarcity over the next two days, home minister and Cantt MLA Anil Vij on Monday appealed to the residents for judicious use of water.

An 18-kilometer long pipeline supplies the water from Addu Majra to Cantt. Officials of the Irrigation Department said that due to breach in Narwana Branch, residential supply was not possible.

Karanveer Singh, executive engineer, public health engineering department (PHED), said water is being supplied only once during morning hours. “Using a motor, raw water supply is being made from Ismailpur pump to city areas,” he added.

In Yamunanagar, erosion of land continues in Tapu Kamalpur village due to swollen Yamuna. An official, currently deputed as a duty magistrate at the village, however, said that the situation improved on Monday.

CHANDIGARH As many as 10 snake bite cases were reported in medical camps on Monday in Haryana where 27 cases of snake bites have been reported earlier in wake of floods. According to a bulletin, issued by the health department, 440 medical camps were held in the state on Monday and 7,899 patients were examined for diseases such as fever (805 patients), gastroenteritis (272), and snake bite (10).

Dushyant for speedy aid to flood victims, repair of roads, highways

Chandigarh Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has directed the officers to provide financial assistance to flood victims as soon as possible so that they do not suffer further losses. The deputy CM, who also holds the portfolio of revenue and disaster department and public works department, presided over a meeting of senior officers of both the departments and directed that highways and rural roads should be repaired at the earliest. Chautala said that apart from the highway, the culverts etc. built on the roads of the villages should be repaired at the earliest. He said relief assistance of ₹216 crore given by the Union government, will soon be provided to the people.

