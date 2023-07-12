Punjab: Ghaggar river breaches at three places in Sangrur, district on alert

Floodwater inundated surrounding areas after the Ghaggar river breached at three places in Makored Sahib and Phulad village near Moonak in Punjab’s Sangrur. An elderly person watches trees being washed away due to the rise in water level of a river in Punjab on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Officials said the first two breaches happened around 2pm on Tuesday and the third in Manvi village happened today morning. The breach at Makored Sahib village is around 100ft wide while the one at Phulad is 50ft and the third at Manvi village is 30ft. As of now, water has covered mainly agricultural land.

Ghaggar river is flowing at 750.7 ft, above the danger mark of 748.2ft.

The district administration has already stationed a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team in the area.

There were predictions that the district may witness a flood-like situation on Wednesday as the water released from Kaushalya Dam in Panchkula, which is 125km away, reached Sangrur on Sunday.

“The water is less likely to enter residential areas. However, if required we will evacuate people,” Lehra SDM Subha Singh said.

Sangrur district has witnessed a flood-like situation many times, where the breadth of Ghaggar river narrows down to just 198ft from a 598ft-wide flow.

