Floodwaters submerge horticulture belt: Surge in saline water threatens orchards in state’s kinnow hub

A sharp rise in the subsurface saline water table, triggered by heavy rains, is wreaking havoc on Punjab’s horticulture belt in Abohar of Fazilka district. Experts warn that the ongoing surge in groundwater levels has submerged kinnow orchards, with rainwater stagnating in the fields for over a month, leading to severe damage to crops. Kinnow grower Harprabhjit Singh (right) at his waterlogged orchard at Dalmir Khera village near Abohar in Fazilka district. (HT)

Farmers report a significant rise in the groundwater table, which has surged from around 6-7 feet to 2 feet in some areas due to recent rainfall. This has led to flooding in orchards, drowning tree roots and threatening the future of the crops.

Veteran orchardist Arvind Setia said that the groundwater in Abohar and Muktsar is saline, rendering it unsuitable for irrigation or human consumption. Farmers usually depend on canal water for irrigation, but with rainfall overwhelming the systems, rainwater has remained stagnant in orchards, raising the saline groundwater levels and inundating fields.

“The groundwater in this region typically stays 8-10 feet underground, but the rains since August 1 have caused it to rise dangerously. The orchards are now submerged in saline water, which has been sitting there for over a month, creating a grave threat to our crops,” Setia said.

The full extent of the damage is still uncertain. Kuldeep Singh, deputy director of the state horticulture department, said that around 1.35 lakh acres in Fazilka are dedicated to fruit cultivation, particularly kinnow. While rains have undoubtedly damaged fruit crops, it’s too early to quantify the losses.

“Abohar and Balluana blocks, which have around 35,000 hectares of kinnow orchards, are still submerged. It’s difficult to assess the damage at this point,” Singh said. Punjab’s kinnow production averages 12 lakh tonnes annually, making it a key crop for the state.

The surge in saline groundwater is just the latest challenge for Punjab’s kinnow growers. After a series of poor seasons and widespread dieback incidents in orchards, farmers are deeply concerned about the future of the crop. Increasing saline groundwater levels, unfavourable weather, and insufficient canal-based irrigation are contributing to a steady decline in production.

Shivam Setia, a prominent fruit trader, expressed concern over the future of the region’s orchards. “The saline water is rising to the surface in many places, and it is negatively impacting the soil. This has farmers worried about their ability to grow crops like wheat in the coming season,” he said.

Another critical issue facing farmers is the inability to manage pests due to the waterlogged conditions. Parth Dawra, a second-generation kinnow grower from Gidderanwali, noted that the heavy rain and flooding have made it impossible to conduct pest control operations in the orchards.

“We rely on tractors to spray pesticides and fertilizers, but with the soil so waterlogged, it’s extremely difficult to manoeuvre the machinery. If we miss our scheduled pest management treatments, it could severely impact the quality of the kinnow fruit ahead of harvest season in October,” Dawra said.

His family, which also grows plums and “pathar nakh” (a variety of pear), is facing a growing crisis. With rising water levels threatening all their crops, they are uncertain about the future of their farming business.