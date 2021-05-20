Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Flying Sikh Milkha Singh tests positive for Covid-19
By Shalini Gupta
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Veteran Olympian Milkha Singh is in home isolation in Chandigarh after testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. (HT file photo)

Flying Sikh Milkha Singh, 91, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. He is in home isolation at his residence in Sector 8, Chandigarh.

Though his condition is stated to be stable, the veteran Olympian is learnt to be running 101 fever since Wednesday night.

His wife Nirmal Kaur, 82, said, “He is doing fine and is stable. But I’m worried as he is 91. The local Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has sent an attendant along with oxygen facilities to look after him. We are all praying for his speedy recovery.”

She said that Milkha Singh has not been vaccinated yet.

The legendary athlete’s daughter, Mona Milkha Singh, is an emergency room (ER) doctor at Metropolitan Hospital Center in New York City. “Mona is constantly on video call with me and Milkha jee. She is a great help and is guiding us. We are now waiting for (son) Jeev to join us,” Nirmal said.

Milkha is a former track and field sprinter who was introduced to the sport while serving in the Indian Army. He was and still is the only athlete to win a gold medal in the 400m event at the Asian and Commonwealth Games.

His son, Jeev Milkha Singh, an Indian golfer, said: “He is fine and in good spirits. God willing, he will pull through. I’m out of the country but returning on Saturday.”

Milkha had recently called upon people to stay indoors during the lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

