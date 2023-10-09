Focus on revenue generation instead of increasing debt: Congress to Punjab govt

Chandigarh : Punjab Congress treasurer and former MLA Amit Vij on Sunday expressed concern over the financial situation of the state, asking the state government to focus on generating revenue instead of increasing debt.

In a statement, Vij said before the elections, AAP assured to earn additional revenue of ₹52,000 crore every year from savings from mining and contracts, but on the contrary its government has imposed a debt of ₹50,000 crore on the people of the state.

He said that at this rate, the debt would reach ₹66,000 crore by the end of the year. “Due to which our interest payment instalment with the loan will increase, reducing our ability to invest in capital projects and central government sponsored schemes. We can avail the benefits of these schemes only if we contribute 50% of the amount,” he added.

The Congress leader said the government should work to achieve the revenue target by investing capital and opening industries. “As a responsible Opposition, we are ready to extend 100% support in the interest of the state,” he said. Vij also termed the conflict between the chief minister and the governor “unfortunate”.

