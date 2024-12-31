Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fog delays 6 flights from Chandigarh International Airport

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 31, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Chandigarh Airport saw six flight delays on Monday due to fog, with departures to Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai all affected.

A total of six flights were delayed from Chandigarh International Airport on Monday due to fog. These include the Indigo 6E2195 flight to Delhi that departed at 2:17 pm against the scheduled time of 1:30 pm,

A total of six flights were delayed from Chandigarh International Airport on Monday due to fog. These include the Indigo 6E2195 flight to Delhi that departed at 2:17 pm against the scheduled time of 1:30 pm. (HT File)
A total of six flights were delayed from Chandigarh International Airport on Monday due to fog. These include the Indigo 6E2195 flight to Delhi that departed at 2:17 pm against the scheduled time of 1:30 pm. (HT File)

Indigo 6E429 flight to Bengaluru that departed at 5:03 pm against the scheduled time of 4:30 pm.

Indigo 6E6203 flight which was to leave for Mumbai at 5:18 pm left at 4:40 pm. Air India flight AI2660 departed for Mumbai at 6:45 pm against the scheduled time of 5:50 pm.

Indigo 6E2113 flight departed to Delhi at 6:30 pm against the scheduled time of 6:45 pm. Indigo 6E593 flight departed for Bengaluru at 7:23 pm against the scheduled time of 6:55 pm.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On