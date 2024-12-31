Fog delays 6 flights from Chandigarh International Airport

A total of six flights were delayed from Chandigarh International Airport on Monday due to fog. These include the Indigo 6E2195 flight to Delhi that departed at 2:17 pm against the scheduled time of 1:30 pm, A total of six flights were delayed from Chandigarh International Airport on Monday due to fog. These include the Indigo 6E2195 flight to Delhi that departed at 2:17 pm against the scheduled time of 1:30 pm. (HT File)

Indigo 6E429 flight to Bengaluru that departed at 5:03 pm against the scheduled time of 4:30 pm.

Indigo 6E6203 flight which was to leave for Mumbai at 5:18 pm left at 4:40 pm. Air India flight AI2660 departed for Mumbai at 6:45 pm against the scheduled time of 5:50 pm.

Indigo 6E2113 flight departed to Delhi at 6:30 pm against the scheduled time of 6:45 pm. Indigo 6E593 flight departed for Bengaluru at 7:23 pm against the scheduled time of 6:55 pm.