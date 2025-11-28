Following disclosure from Lawrence gang member: Two grenades, one IED defused in Karnal

The bomb disposal squad of the Haryana police on Thursday defused two hand grenades and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) found in the fields of Jhanjhari village on NH-44, nearly 10 kilometers on the outskirts of Karnal. The accused in police custody. (HT Photo)

The recovery was made after an accused in Special Task Force (STF) custody, disclosed about hiding the explosives in the area after which several teams of the STF, Haryana police and CID reached the site to carry out combing operation.

STF DSP Aman Kumar led the operation and was also joined by Karnal range inspector Deepender Rana.

Following the recovery, the bomb disposal squad, which was already on a stand-by called a JCB at the spot and as per process, a landmine explosion was carried out under controlled environment.

STF chief Satheesh Balan said that the team achieved a significant breakthrough with the arrest of Amar Singh, alias Muchh, a native of Meerut and active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi–Kala Rana/Noni Rana gang.

“Acting on a specific intelligence input, the STF team led by inspector Deependra Singh apprehended the accused on Tuesday from the Karnal–Indri Road. A foreign-made automatic pistol (Glock) along with live rounds were recovered from his possession.The following day, the accused was produced before the court, where a six-day police remand was obtained for intensive interrogation,” the STF chief said.

During interrogation, the officer said the accused confessed that he had brought explosive material to Karnal around 15-20 days ago on the instructions of his gang leader, Noni Rana, with the intention of executing a major criminal act.

“He revealed that he had hidden the explosives at a secluded spot in Karnal, waiting for the instructions. But since the deportation activities are being carried out actively in the United States, Noni was already wanted in India. In the meantime, Noni was detained by the foreign authorities and the explosives remained unattended at the spot, pending further orders,” Balan said.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Balan said that it also came to fore that he met gangster Monu Rana inside Ambala Central jail, from where he joined the Lawrence gang and started working for them.

“In the present case, it was highly possible that the consignment was delivered from across the border to Punjab, but how Amar Singh received them still remains a part of the probe. The IED was attached with 1.5 kgs of RDX, a timer and a detonator. He was paid around ₹25,000 for the tasks so far and was to receive more money for the next task, but he was nabbed. He has been booked under Arms Act and now sections of the UAPA Act will be added to the FIR registered at Karnal Sadar police station. The prompt action by STF Karnal Unit prevented a potential large-scale criminal act and loss of life,” he added.

The STF said that the probe has revealed that the gang was planning a major violent act in Karnal or nearby districts.

Since his deportation from Thailand, gangster Kala Rana and his father Joginder Singh are already lodged in jail under UAPA and organised crime cases, while their active associates who were present outside were preparing to execute a major incident.

Amar Singh has been active in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab for several years including a brutal murder of a prominent political leader, his driver, and his gunman on the Noida–Ghaziabad border as well as kidnapping and brutal murder of a youth in Ambala district, and armed loot of an Army officer’s vehicle at a roadside dhaba in Yamunanagar and others.

Earlier on June 13, the STF had arrested two residents of Sector 13 in Karnal, found in possession of a hand grenade near Baldi bypass, a few kilometers from the recent recovery site. The grenade was diffused following similar protocols.