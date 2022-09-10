Food supply dept told to shift out of Ludhiana MC’s Zone-D office

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has asked the food and supply department to shift its office out of the civic body’s Zone-D office in Sarabha Nagar within three months.

In the notice served to the department, MC has given it three alternatives for a new office space including the civic body’s Zone-B office near Shingar cinema; Indoor stadium on Pakhowal Road and the vacant building near MC’s Zone-C office on Gill road.

As per information, MC is facing space shortage while holding general House meetings in the hall of Zone-A office and are planning to establish a new meeting hall at the Zone-D office for which it needed additional space.

MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi and Zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon had proposed a ‘mini assembly’ at the parking site of Zone-D office in Sarabha Nagar. But, MC decided against it amid shortage of funds.

A senior MC official stated that the notice has been served on the directions of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal. He added that the civic body is facing space shortage in even accommodating its own officials at the office, which also led to need for more space.

The food supply department has been running its office out of the Zone-D office for decades. As per sources, the department has also been asked to clear its pending rent for the past few years which is around ₹35-40 lakh.