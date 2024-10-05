Football practice, march-pasts: Omar Abdullah takes trip down memory lane at Lawrence School

After days of hectic election campaigning, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took time to unwind during the 177th Founders Day celebrations at Lawrence School, Sanawar,. Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah participating in a march-past with his batch mates during the 177th Founders Day celebrations at Lawrence School, Sanawar, on Friday. (HT Photo)

Abdullah, a 1981-89 batch alumnus, was the school head boy and the captain of Vindhya House during his time at the school. Taking a trip down memory lane, he said, “We used to practise football at this ground where I marched past with my batch mates. Our knees used to get bruised during practice. Today, the same ground has turned into an astroturf and central venue for various activities.”

On being asked about the Jammu and Kashmir elections, Abdullah said a candidate contests elections only to win, “Every party has claimed victory, but the final result on 8 October will introduce a new picture for all.”

The key attraction of the third and last day of Founders Day was the school band and parade followed by OS celebrity march past. The program was presided over by OS of 1966 batch, Kiran Nadar Museum of Arts chairperson and Shiv Nadar Foundation trustee Kiran Tandon Nadar in the presence of school headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon.

Besides Abdullah, Olympian Shiva Keshavan, Bollywood director Apoorva Lakhiya, actor Iqbal Khan, director Iqbal Rizvi, corporate entrepreneur Vivek Mehra, Vipin Sondhi, local MLA Vinod Sultanpuri and others participated in the march.

During the event, Kiran Tandon Nadar also inaugurated a girls dormitory at the school. OS Lifetime Achievers Award was given to presenter of DD’s Surabhi show Siddharth Kak, golf coach Jaskirat Grewal and film critic Aruna Vasudev (posthumously).